Raven Country

Ravens Rookie Responds to Pro Player Comparison

The Baltimore Ravens could have another Torrey Smith in their newest rookie receiver.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez
Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Devontez Walker has shades of Torrey Smith in his game, according to general manager Eric DeCosta.

"With 'Tez,' you get really a vertical receiver, size and speed,"general manager Eric DeCosta said. "In some ways, [he] reminds me of a Torrey Smith-type of player – an outside, take-the-top-off, vertical threat with good size, and phenomenal kid, excellent jumping ability."

Walker, a fourth-round rookie out of North Carolina, was asked about DeCosta's comparison, and he expressed gratitude from his general manager's comments.

"It feels really good," Walker said. "[It] just makes me, honestly, want to work harder and be one of those guys that the team can depend on to go out there, make plays and show up. That's what I have to say about that. It just makes me go harder [and want to] be one of the guys the team can rely on."

Walker is using every bit of motivation to get good as quickly as possible, because he has an avenue towards playing time on the team. However, he is going to have to earn his playing time with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor in the starting lineup. That being said, the confidence instilled in him by the front office makes it to where there is reason to believe he can be a top receiver for the Ravens someday.

Jeremy Brener

