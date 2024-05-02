Raven Country

Ravens Land Top WR in 2025 Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens could look to add another weapon for Lamar Jackson in next year's NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) looks into the Peach
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) looks into the Peach / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Ravens just completed their 2024 NFL Draft, but it's never too early to start looking towards next year.

Pro Football Focus built a mock draft for next year and placed Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris to the Ravens with the No. 30 overall pick.

“Tre Harris gives [Baltimore] a potentially dominant perimeter weapon,” PFF writes. “He posted the sixth-best receiving grade in college football last season and finished 10th in yards per route run. He has shown that he can be the best player on the field and would add a vertical element to Baltimore’s offense.”

A year from now, the Ravens will have a chance to move on from Nelson Agholor, and they will have a better idea of what they have in fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker. If neither of those guys present a positive option next to Zay Flowers, it could mean the Ravens prioritize receiver early in the draft next year.

Harris will have to play well in 2024 to keep his first-round status, but if his 2023 season was any indication of how he'll play in the fall, he could be a top pick. He caught 54 passes for 985 yards and eight touchdowns for the Rebels last season, leading the team. The second-leading receiver on the roster, Dayton Wade, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Ravens over the weekend.

If the Ravens like what they see in Wade and Harris this season, perhaps that will behoove them to keep the Hotty Toddy train moving to Baltimore.

