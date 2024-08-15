Ravens Excited About New O-Line Coach
In one of two scary situations on Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend and will require extensive care for some time.
The 70-year-old D'Alessandris has been the Ravens' offensive line coach since 2017 and is one of the most-respected coaches in the building. With that kind of a resume, his loss will undoubtedly be felt for the foreseeable future.
"It's a blow; it's a blow; because he's a great football coach – he's beloved by the players [and] by the coaches," head coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "He's [also] a top game planner [and] a top coach. He's a huge part of our offense and he's going to be missed very much –but we're going to be much more concerned about his health, and his welfare and his wellbeing going forward. He has his daughters with him – his daughters have been amazing all summer – they're the absolute best. I know he cherishes those girls, so it's going to be OK."
With D'Alessandris away, the Ravens needed someone new to coach the offensive line. Enter George Warhop, who has 40 years of coaching experience including 27 at the NFL level. To Baltimore, Warhop, who most recently served as the Houston Texans' offensive line coach in 2022, is just the man for the job.
"I would just say, by the grace of God, George Warhop is available," Harbaugh said. "[He's] a guy that we've known for many years, and respected. [He's] someone who Todd [Monken] has worked with in the past, in Tampa Bay. Other coaches have known him and worked with him on our staff.
"He doesn't know our system per se in terms of our terminology, but he can learn that very quickly, but he knows our techniques. He knows the style, the way we're running the plays, the principles of the plays – he knows all of that stuff. He's an experienced coach and that knows that stuff inside and out, so he'll step right in, and he'll start working with those guys right away."
It won't be an easy job for Warhop, as the Ravens have yet to name three of their offensive line starters with just three weeks to go until the regular season opener. Between Warhop and assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton, the Ravens are confident they'll get the job done.
