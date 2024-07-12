Ravens LB Opening Restaurant In Chicago
After another dominant season on the field, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is expanding to new frontiers off of it.
According to Eater Chicago, Smith, who spent the first four and a half years of his career with the Chicago Bears, is part of an ownership group behind Welcome to the Farm, a restaurant and music venue set to open in the Windy City next month. It's described as a "10,000-square-foot venue that will regularly host live music." Welcome to the Farm already has locations in both Cleveland and St. Petersburg, Florida.
Drinking Pig BBQ, which Miami New Times named as the city's best barbecue, will provide food at the venue, offering a menu that includes sandwiches, ribs, brisket and cornbread.
Joining Smith in the ownership group is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who previously played for the Chicago Bulls, and singer-songwriter Chase Rice, who previously played linebacker at North Carolina and appeared on the hit show "Survivor." Butler previously launched his own coffee brand known as BIGFACE, and Chicago will be the first city where customers can pick up BIGFACE products on-site, a representative told Chicago Eater.
Smith, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was already a standout in Chicago, but has taken his game to another level in Baltimore. In 25 games wearing purple and black, he's racked up 244 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and two interceptions. He's also been a first-team All-Pro selection in each of the past two years.
The Ravens' website states that one of Smith's favorite sayings is "We're cooking with grease," a phrase he'll now get to put into action in a literal sense.
