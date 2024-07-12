Ravens' Lamar Jackson Wins ESPY For Best Play
Add another piece of hardware to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's collection, albeit a small one.
At Thursday night's ESPYS, Jackson took home the award for "Best Play" thanks to his pass to himself against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. In the second quarter of said game, Jackson's pass was batted into the air, only for him to catch it and run for a first down. He was close to breaking it open, but Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill managed to tackle Jackson by the foot.
Jackson beat out a posterizing dunk by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, a fourth-and-31 Hail Mary from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to wide receiver Isaiah Bond to beat rival Auburn, and a walk-off home run by Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman to send her team to the Women's College World Series finals once again.
There's no doubt that Jackson's self pass was a remarkable display of athleticism, but is it really worthy of being the best play of the year in any sport?
At the end of the day, it was just a 13-yard gain that didn't really alter the outcome of the game much, if it at all. Jackson also had far more remarkable plays on the season, and even just in this game, him slipping out of a sure sack to then fire a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Zay Flowers was arguably more impressive.
Just compared to a walk-off home run on softball's biggest stage, or a pass that literally changed the course of the entire college football season, the self pass feels a bit mundane.
Regardless, Jackson was a gracious recipient of the award, thanking God, his mother, his teammates and his coaches in a brief acceptance speech. He also dressed well for the occasion as he rocked a slick, all-black suit.
While the honor is nice, the only award Jackson is concerned with winning is that ever-elusive Super Bowl trophy.
