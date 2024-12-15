Giants QB Suffers Concussion vs. Ravens
It's been a miserable season for the New York Giants, and their misery has continued into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Already trailing by two scores at halftime, the Giants have now ruled starting quarterback Tommy DeVito out for the rest of the game with a concussion. Tim Boyle, who signed to the Giants' practice squad just a few weeks ago, is now in at quarterback.
DeVito, who became a cult hero late last season as he led the Giants to some surprise victories, completed 10 of 13 passes for 68 yards while being sacked twice in the first half.
The former Illinois quarterback was thrust into the starting role once again this season following the Giants' release of Daniel Jones last month. He then suffered an injury in his first start of the year, forcing Drew Lock into the starting role. Most recently, Lock suffered an injury in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints, which forced DeVito back into action. Keep up with all that?
While Lock is inactive for this game, he is listed as the emergency third quarterback if Boyle somehow happens to go down as well.
The Ravens lead the Giants 21-7 early in the third quarter.
