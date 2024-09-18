Ravens vs Cowboys Named Game of Week
When the NFL schedule dropped in May, many fans circled the Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens as not only one of the best games of the week, but one of the most-intriguing games of the season for both teams.
While that still holds true, it's now for entirely different reasons. What initially seemed like a matchup of NFL heavyweights is now a battle of struggling teams trying to find their mojo. Baltimore is 0-2 after back-to-back frustrating losses, while Dallas is coming off a 44-19 shellacking at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.
Sunday's showdown represents a chance for both teams to get back on track , but the loser is in deep trouble, especially if Baltimore falls to 0-3. For that reason, NFL.com believes the Ravens-Cowboys game to be the most-interesting one of the week.
"The Ravens desperately need a win after suffering through two frustrating losses that easily could’ve been victories," NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha wrote. "The Cowboys need a strong showing after losing by 25 points at home to a Saints team nobody thought would be this good this early. Both teams have the talent to overcome slow starts, but the reality is they definitely need to rebound fast."
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt took things a step further, stating that this matchup still features two top teams despite their poor records.
"I have a positive take. No grim reaper. I'm looking over this matchup and how the last two weeks have gone. I think is going to be a clubhouse leader for game of the year," Brandt said. "I think this has unbelievable potential. … I think it is massive, massive, like 41-38 potential."
As cross-conference foes, Baltimore and Dallas obviously don't see each other very often. The last meeting came in 2020, when the Ravens beat up on a banged-up Cowboys team for a 34-17 home win. Baltimore leads the all-time series 5-1.
Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, with Fox's top broadcasting team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call.
