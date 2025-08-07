22 Ravens to Watch in Preseason Opener
The Baltimore Ravens will hit the field against another team in a non-practice setting for the first time since January in their 2025 preseason opener on Thursday night when they host the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach John Harbaugh already revealed that most of the first string and other key players whose roles and roster spots are solidified won't be playing in this game.
However, there are several players who are battling for starting jobs, key roles and they're very livelihoods who will be wearing purple and black once again or for the very first time that will be suiting up and taking the field. Below is a list of players to keep an eye on in the Ravens' first taste of exhibition action.
K Tyler Loop: The sixth-round rookie shined bright in the Ravens open stadium practice on Sunday with a perfect outing and will get his first shot under the lights to further boost his, the team's and the fans confidence in his ability to replace franchise legend Justin Tucker, arguably the best to ever play his position in the history of the league.
DB Malaki Starks: Even though the Ravens first-round safety is slated to be a Day 1 starter lining up next to two-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton, they're going to want him to play at least a couple series if not a full quarter in his first ever NFL game before pulling him out and putting him in street close for the rest of the night.
DB Reuben Lowery: The undrafted rookie free agent has been turning heads in practice since rookie minicamp and continued that trend in the first couple of weeks of training camp. Now it's time to translate and showcase the consistent level of playmaking ability in live action.
DB Sanoussi Kane: The second-year pro is vying for the Ravens' No. 3 safety spot while 2024 breakout Ar'Darius Washington recovers from a torn Achilles. As a rookie last year, the former seventh-rounder predominantly played special teams but is a physical presence who has been making plays in practice all summer.
DB Beau Brade: Balling out on defense in the preseason is what earned the 2024 undrafted gem a spot on last year's final roster. The former Maryland Terp will need to do it again to make the team and push to seize the vacant No. 3 safety spot for himself after also being a special teams contributor mostly as a rookie.
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis: Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, the fourth-year pro is battling for a spot on the team in the rotation at both outside corner and safety. His biggest goal heading into this game, almost as important as making plays and mitigating or completely avoiding mistakes, is to come out of it healthy, given that injuries have hampered him throughout his career thus far.
CB T.J. Tampa: The second-year pro only got to play a handful of games as a rookie last year, and when he did, it was on special teams. He has been impressive in camp thus far when it comes to getting his hands on the ball for a pass break-up or interception, and now needs to carry it over into games to climb the cornerback depth chart.
WR Devontez Walker: The Ravens' other fourth-round pick from last year has also been having an impressive camp and summer overall. He only caught one pass as a rookie, but made it count by scoring his first career touchdown. Now he has a chance to climb as high as No. 4 on the depth chart and even carve out a regular role on offense if he makes the same kind of plays he's put on tape in practice during games over the next three weeks, starting Thursday.
WR Keith Kirkwood: The eighth-year veteran has sneakily been balling out in practice as of late, especially when it comes to making impressive snags deep down the field against first-team defense. While he faces an uphill battle to make the team, generating explosive plays is a good way to get noticed in Baltimore or elsewhere.
WR LaJohntay Wester: After having a revolving door at punt returner last year, the Ravens might not only have solved their woes in that aspect of the game but could have an all-purpose playmaker on their hands with the sixth-round rookie. His first priority needs to be securing the ball and then shifting his focus to improving field position.
RB Rasheen Ali: The Ravens' top three spots on the depth chart at running back are pretty much set in stone now that Keaton Mitchell is fully healthy and in line to be the top kick returner. Shining on special teams will be more important for the second-year pro than standing out as a ball carrier alone.
OG Andrew Vorhees: The third-year pro is firmly in the lead to secure the only starting job up for grabs on either side of the ball, which is left guard, the same competition he won last year. Harbaugh also recently expressed that the coaches would like to have the position battle concluded by the end of this gam so the 2023 seventh-rounder has a chance to seize it sooner rather than later.
OL Ben Cleveland: Even though Vorhees is firmly in the lead to win the starting left guard spot, the fifth-year veteran can still give the coaching staff something more to think about with a strong performance or at least prove that he is still worthy of keeping as a primary backup.
OT Carson Vinson: The fifth-round rookie was the only player from a Historically Black College drafted this year, so he'll be representing a lot more than himself when he takes the field for the first time as a pro. He comported himself well during the Senior Bowl and will get a chance to prove himself against NFL pros instead of aspiring hopefuls.
EDGE Mike Green: The second-round rookie terrorized the Colts' offensive tackles in Tuesday's joint practice, showing off incredible bend around the edge and impressive power at the point of attack. Now he'll get the chance to do it all over again in live action when he can actually finish plays with sacks instead of just tagging opposing quarterbacks.
EDGE Adisa Isaac: The 2024 third-rounder is another player who only saw limited action as a rookie due to soft tissue injuries, but he feels much better and healthier heading into his second season. He flashed on defense in both the regular and preseason last year when he did see the field, so building off those will be key to finding a niche this year, aside from just special teams.
EDGE David Ojabo: The former second-rounder is heading into a make-or-break contract year after injuries and inconsistency plagued his first three seasons. He's performed well in camp thus far, but proving he can stay on the field and be disruptive on a more regular basis starts with Thursday's game.
DT Aeneas Peebles: Even before the pads came on in the second week of training camp, the sixth-round rookie was making a strong impression with his explosiveness, quick-twitch movements and hand usage. Now he'll get to put it all on display against another team in his first game since the Senior Bowl.
ILB Trenton Simpson: For the second year in a row, the 2023 third-rounder is in line to win the starting weakside linebacker spot but will still need to earn it. He will be the first man up to take snaps at either MIKE or WILL in this game and could play as much as an entire half.
ILB Teddye Buchanan: The fourth-round rookie is the top competition for Simpson in the running for the starting spot next to three-time All Pro veteran Roquan Smith. He can begin to make it a tighter race with a strong showing in this game.
ILB Jay Higgins: When it comes to finding undrafted gems at off-ball linebackers, the Ravens are among the NFL's best, and the former All-American is aiming to be another feather in their cap with a good performance in this game.
QB Devin Leary: The second-year signal caller could get anywhere from an entire half to three full quarters needs to be able to show he can be decisive, accurate and more careful with the ball in addition to being the gunslinger he was billed to be coming out of Kentucky when he was handpicked by quarterback coach Tee Martin in the sixth round last year.
