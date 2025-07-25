Ravens Undrafted Rookie Catching John Harbaugh’s Attention
While the Baltimore Ravens have yet to put on their pads in training camp, that hasn't stopped undrafted rookie cornerback Reuben Lowery from picking up where he left off during the OTAs and minicamp.
The former University of Tennessee-Chattanooga standout continues to impress and make plays at the onset of training camp. On Thursday, he intercepted a pass from second-year quarterback Devin Leary intended for veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller, according to multiple reports from members of the media in attendance for practice.
Dating back to rookie minicamp, Lowery has shown a knack for not only always being around the ball but also making plays on it, recording multiple interceptions in previous practices.
Reporters aren't the only ones who have taken notice and been impressed with the undersized rookie's consistent performances. Head coach John Harbaugh praised his intelligence and commitment to his craft, which manifested in his being able to showcase his playmaking ability.
"He's doing a great job," Harbaugh said. "Reuben is 'all ball.' He's 'all ball' every day. All he thinks about, all he talks about, eats it, sleeps it. He comes out here and flies around. He's a very smart player. He is doing a nice job."
In college, he recorded eight pass breakups, one interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 11 tackles for loss in three seasons for the Mocs.
While the Ravens have a rich history of unearthing and developing undrafted gems, making this year's roster is going to be especially tough for several of their late-round and notable rookie free agent signings. Given how deep they are at other positions and the fact that they used all 11 of their league-high picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, most of which are already projected to have a role as starters or key contributors in other ways, no one on the roster bubble is guaranteed anything.
Lowery will need to continue his current trajectory and keep outplaying sixth-round rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam to have a chance of making the team as additional cornerback depth in an already loaded secondary that features five former first-round picks. Special teams performance will also play a significant role in who makes the final cut at the bottom of the depth chart at the position, so standing out in that aspect of the game will be vital as well.
