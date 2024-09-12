5 Bold Predictions for Ravens vs. Raiders Matchup
After a hearbreaking Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to rebound strong in Week 2. They will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at home.
Lamar Jackson and company are itching to get their first win of the season. Losing to the Chiefs just made them more hungry. They truly believe the Super Bowl is within reach.
Looking ahead to this week's matchup, the Raiders are coming off of a tough 22-10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. They didn't look good on either side of the football.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at five bold predictions for this week's matchup between the Ravens and Las Vegas.
5. Derrick Henry Rushes for 125 Yards, Two Touchdowns
In his debut performance with Baltimore, Henry carried the football 13 times for 46 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't a bad game, but he's going to make his presence felt this week in a big way.
When everything is said and done, Henry will rush for at least 125 yards and two touchdowns. He'll show exactly why the Ravens made signing him such a priority. Henry is poised for his first monster performance with his new team.
4. Baltimore Sacks Gardner Minshew Four Times, Forces Three Turnovers
Going up against the Raiders will give the Ravens' defense to have a big performance. Gardner Minshew is not a bad quarterback, but he's more than capable of turning the football over when he's under pressure.
Fans should expect to see Baltimore throw as much pressure at him as they can. They will get to him four times, but will also force three turnovers. To be exact, they'll intercept Minshew twice and force a fumble as well.
3. The Ravens Keep Davante Adams In Check
For the second week in a row, Davante Adams is going to have a tough game. The Ravens are not going to allow him to beat them.
Adams caught just five passes for 59 yards in Week 1. This week, Baltimore will give about the same kind of production. Following two rough games to start the year, Adams may very well start getting frustrated with his situation once again.
2. Lamar Jackson Dominates The Raiders' Defense
Last week, Jackson played with clear urgency. He wants to win a championship and it was clear just how motivated he is to do whatever it takes to make that happen.
Once again, Jackson will come in with an aggressive mindset. He will throw for 225 yards and two touchdowns and will pick up another 80 yards on the ground. Along with Henry's big-time performance, the Ravens' offense will be firing on all cylinders.
1. A Blowout Win for Baltimore
While Las Vegas is not a pushover team, they aren't going to be a match for Baltimore. The Ravens are too talented and will overwhelm the Raiders on both sides of the football.
We're predicting a blowout win for Baltimore. The final prediction is 35-17.
