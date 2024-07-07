Ravens Land Deep-Threat WR In 2025 Mock Draft
Over the past few years, the Baltimore Ravens have been very aggresssive in drafting first-round wide receivers. They took Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in 2019, Rashod Bateman in 2021 and Zay Flowers in 2023. Those picks have produced mix results, but credit where it's due, they've invested heavily in the position.
Now with 2025 mock drafts already popping up, the idea of the Ravens taking yet another wide receiver in the first round is becoming a somewhat popular idea. Keff Ciardello of Pro Football Network went in that direction, projecting Baltimore to take Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson at No. 30 overall.
"The Baltimore Ravens offer Lamar Jackson a solid red zone target to utilize with Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson," Ciardello writes. "While it might be considered a reach with higher-graded WRs on the board, the Ravens were enticed by Anderson’s ability on 50-50 balls at 6’4″, 213 pounds while admiring his long-strider speed as a vertical threat."
Anderson, who's now entering his redshirt sophomore season, had a very impressive debut for the Sooners last season. He started six of the team's 13 games and caught 31 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns, with his 21 yards per reception being among the best in the country. The clear highlight came against then-undefeated Texas, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 15 seconds left to knock off the No. 3 team in the nation.
The Texas native boasts impressive size at 6-4 and 213 pounds, and his good speed makes him a great deep threat. Baltimore's wide receivers are on the smaller side, so Anderson could be a very good addition to the offense.
That said, there are probably other positions that could use more help than wide receiver. Offensive line and edge rusher stand out as some of the weakest position groups on Baltimore's roster, so they would likely be better candidates for a first-round pick.
