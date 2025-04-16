Analyst Calls Out Chiefs for Miscasting Ravens WR
The Baltimore Ravens signed De'Andre Hopkins this offseason, significantly bolstering a receiving corps that certainly needed some depth.
However, some have questioned the Ravens' decision to add Hopkins as a result of his rather lackluster showing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. Is that fair?
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com doesn't think so. During a recent appearance on Glenn Clark Radio, Chadiha said that Hopkins will fit much better in Baltimore than he did with the Chiefs.
“DeAndre Hopkins was miscast in Kansas City, and I think people who are really being honest with themselves when he showed up there understand that,” Chadiha said. “You look at Patrick Mahomes and his willingness to throw contested catches throughout his career, he has never been that kind of quarterback. DeAndre Hopkins is exactly that kind of receiver. He’s not a fast guy. He’s going to try to bully people and use those great hands.”
Chadiha feels that Hopkins will suit Lamar Jackson's style much better, as Jackson is accustomed to throwing passes to big targets in traffic. Jackson has made a living out of utilizing his tight ends, so that definitely makes sense.
In 10 games with the Chiefs this past year, Hopkins logged 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns, so he was moderately productive.
The 32-year-old will likely be the Ravens' No. 3 receiver behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in 2025, and if Hopkins is your third option, you're probably in pretty good shape.
Of course, we cannot deny that Hopkins has gotten older, so he is certainly not the same dominant playmaker he was during his Houston Texans days. That being said, Baltimore has been in need of receiver depth for years, and Hopkins should provide the Ravens with just that.
