Analyst Reveals Pressing Offseason Priority for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens just suffered yet another disappointing playoff exit, falling to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.
The Ravens just can't seem to get over the hump, even with Lamar Jackson putting together yet another MVP-caliber campaign.
So, where does Baltimore go from here?
Zoltran Budray of Pro Football Focus has unveiled a rather significant offseason priority for the Ravens, suggesting that they pursue a top-tier edge rusher in NFL free agency.
"The Ravens were one of the most complete teams in the NFL in 2024, leading the league in EPA per play on offense (0.18) and ranking ninth in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.05)," Budray wrote. "However, if there’s one area where they could improve, it’s at edge defender — a position that could also help them in the postseason, as they failed to force a single turnover in their last three playoff games."
Budray noted that while Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh played well this past season, "neither is a true game-changer."
There should be plenty of edge rushers available in the coming months, but the problem is that Baltimore does not have a whole lot of cap room at the moment.
The Ravens can always free up some space by making some roster cuts and restructuring some contracts, but that is obviously easier said than done.
Perhaps Baltimore can turn to the NFL Draft for another edge rusher if it fails to land an impact player in March, but on that same token, the Ravens are trying to win now and should probably try to add and established piece at the position.
We'll see if Baltimore can get creative with its resources in order to bolster its pass rush for 2025. It's definitely something that the Ravens need to address.
