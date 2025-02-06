Analysts Make Final MVP Predictions for Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens were unable to accomplish their goal of a Super Bowl win this season. It was a disappointing season at the end of the day, but there is still one things that fans are monitoring closely.
Of course, that thing is Lamar Jackson and the MVP award.
Throughout the second half of the season, the race for the prestigiouos award was heavily contested. At this point in time, there only appear to be two real contenders.
Those two contenders are none other than Jackson and Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
With the season over for both teams, the MVP award is the last thing remaining to pay attention to for the 2024 campaign.
All of that being said, ESPN had 13 analysts weigh in on the MVP award discussion. Those analysts were Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano, Kalyn Kahler, Matt Miller, Dan Orlovsky, Jordan Reid, Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, Mike Tannenbaum, Lindsey Thiry, Seth Walder, Field Yates, and Courtney Cronin.
They have released their projections for the coveted award.
Unfortunately, they have come to the conclusion that Allen will end up winning the MVP. He received seven first place votes, while Jackson ended up receiving six votes.
Looking at the numbers, Jackson had a better year. He completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He also racked up 915 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.
On the other hand, Allen completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He picked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
From a pure statistical standpoint, Jackson was better. However, many have pointed out that Jackson did have Derrick Henry taking pressure off of him. The voters could decide that Allen was the "most valuable" for his team.
It will be interesting to see what acutally ends up happening. Jackson and Allen are both very much alive for the award and there is a slim chance that a co-MVP award coudl be given to both.
