Ravens Fan Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges Following Commanders Game
Back in October, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Washington Commanders 30-23 at home in a matchup between teams that would go on to finish 12-5 and make some noise in the playoffs.
However, the game itself almost took a back seat to what happened in the streets of Baltimore immediately after.
Just hours after the game, a video showing Jack Callis, a 24-year-old Ravens fan from Sarasota, Florida, attacking two Commanders fans in Federal Hill quickly spread across the Internet. In the video, Callis kicked and punched one Commanders fan, causing him to fall and hit a parked car. He then swings at the other Commanders fan before pushing him into a wall and onto the ground. Finally, he yells out "I don't lose" while flexing his arm.
Now, almost four months later, Callis has pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault in exchange for a 10-year sentence, with all but 105 days suspended, and five years of supervised probation, per The Baltimore Banner. Callis has been in custody since turning himself in to Baltimore police in late October.
Callis must also complete 100 hours of community service in Baltimore, go to 90 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in as many days, enroll in anger management, complete inpatient treatment and attend intensive outpatient treatment. When he completes those conditions, his sentence can be reduced to three years of supervised probation. He has also been banned from monetizing the aforementioned video.
In a damning statement, Baltimore Circuit Judge. Charles H. Dorsey II said the crime reflected poorly not only on Callis, but the city as a whole.
“You’ve embarrassed us,” Dorsey said. “We love the Ravens.”
Police said that the video was actually Callis' second altercation with the two Commanders fans that night, as he previously attacked them and a friend who tried to intervene several minutes earlier.
Ivan Bates, Baltimore's State's Attorney, described Callis' behavior as "abhorrent" after he pleaded guilty.
"The behavior we saw in the video evidence in this case was abhorrent," Bates wrote in a statement. "There is never a scenario in which violence is acceptable in our city. Today’s outcome clearly conveys that my office will not tolerate hate-filled acts. The victims in this case have shown tremendous courage, and we hope this resolution provides them with a sense of justice and closure. Our office remains steadfast in our mission to protect victim’s rights and ensure our residents’ safety. We will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the law and seek justice for all.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!