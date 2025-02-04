Ravens Coach Wants Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett shook the NFL by announcing his trade rquest on Monday, with fans and media personalities alike clamoring for their team to acquire the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
In the Baltimore Ravens' case, it's not just fans and media personalities, though.
While the Browns trading Garrett within the AFC North is incredibly unlikely, it hasn't stopped many around the Ravens organization from imagining what could be. The latest to do so is senior secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who just re-joined the team last week after previously coaching in Baltimore from 2008-11.
In response to a clip from "The Pat McAfee Show" discussing where Garrett could end up, Pagano posted a single emoji of a Raven or similar black bird, clearly showing where he wants the star pass-rusher.
Garrett, 29, is one of the best players in the league without question. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 102.5 sacks in eight seasons with the Browns, only posting less than 10 sacks in his rookie season. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. If the Browns finished with a better record this season, he could very well be taking home his second Defensive Player of the Year award this week.
In a division where every other team has a game-changing edge rusher - Garrett for the Browns, T.J. Watt for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Trey Hendrickson for the Cincinnati Bengals - the Ravens stick out in the wrong way. Yes, their pass rush, led by Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh, is good, but there's no true superstar in the group.
Garrett would certainly fix that issue, but again, it's basically a pipe dream at this point in time.
