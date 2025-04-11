Ravens Linked to Former First-Round LB
The Baltimore Ravens haven't made many big moves this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That said, it would be in the best interest of the Ravens to add at least one proven veteran on defense, whether it be at safety or linebacker. While Roquan Smith is one of the top linebackers in the NFL, Baltimore could use another body to put next to him in the middle of the defense.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has a name in mind that he'd like to see the Ravens make a move for - Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.
"Last season, the Baltimore Ravens had one of the worst pass-rushing units in the league, even though they were able to find some life," Palacios writes. "Jadeveon Clowney’s departure had a ripple effect on the team’s chemistry, and Trenton Simpson hasn’t been able to fill his shoes properly. While they could trade for him back, the Panthers might refuse to make that happen. Perhaps the Jaguars could be willing to trade Lloyd for a couple of draft picks since the Ravens are looking for an immediate answer."
Palacios adds that losing Malik Harrison in free agency could be even more reason for Baltimore to pursue a potential move to acquire Lloyd.
"Malik Harrison is leaving this offseason, too, for their rival, which isn’t the first former Raven to do that. If the Ravens want to win a championship next year, they should go all-in to find a capable pass rusher to replace Simpson and provide some stability for Kyle Van Noy and Roquan Smith," Palacios writes. "Lloyd might not be the final solution, but the Ravens aren’t losing anything since he’s still on a rookie deal."
Lloyd started 16 games in 2024 for Jacksovnille, tallying 113 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He would be a perfect complementary piece to Smith and give the Ravens a reliable tackler in the middle of the field.
