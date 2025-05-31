Falcons Rookie Takes Unnecessary Shot at Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is no stranger to catching strays from fellow players, but most of the time, it's from players he's actually met on the field.
This one, however, is an outlier.
Earlier this week, Atlanta Falcons undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant posted an edited photo on Snapchat that appears to show Los Angeles Clippers star guard James Harden's face, photoshopped onto Jackson's body.
Though he did not provide any caption or explanation, he presumably wanted to draw comparison between the two stars' playoff struggles. Jackson is infamously 3-5 as a starter in the postseason and has yet to lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl. Harden, on the other hand, has gained a reputation for choking late in series. Most recently, he scored just seven points in the Clippers' 120-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 earlier this month.
Why did Bryant share this photo? That's a very good question.
At least publicly, the two don't seem to have any history with each other, and it seems unlikely they would have any privately, considering Jackson was already an NFL MVP before Bryant even began his career at Kansas. He may just have a chip on his shoulder as an undrafted free agent, but it seems bizarre to single Jackson out specifically like he did.
Bryant was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in each of his final three years at Kansas, so he can absolutely play despite going undrafted. Whether or not he makes it into the Falcons' lineup is another question entirely, however.
If he does, and if he is still with the Falcons, the Ravens' matchup against them in Atlanta in 2026 could have just a bit of extra spice to it. More than likely, though, this will just be a footnote by then.
