Falcons Superstar Safety Could Be Ravens Answer
The Baltimore Ravens may not have too many glaring needs to address, but one of the few they do have is the secondary, and safety especially.
Make no mistake, Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington form a very solid starting duo. Hamilton is arguably the best safety in the league after earning Pro Bowl selections in back-to-back seasons, while Washington was one of Baltimore's breakout stars late in the year.
However, the Ravens have essentially no depth behind those two. Fortifying that depth is not only key in itself, but also key in allowing Hamilton to use his trademark versatility, as he really couldn't in the second half of the year.
Fortunately, there are some good options available even this late in free agency. One such option, as suggested by The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, is two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons, who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons.
"For a second straight offseason, Simmons is looking for work," Zrebiec wrote. "A two-time Pro Bowler with 32 career interceptions, Simmons is not coming off a particularly good year with the Atlanta Falcons. He had just two interceptions, his fewest since 2017, and his 19.8 percent missed tackle rate was the second highest among regular safeties."
"The 31-year-old does have a track record, and the Ravens could use an experienced safety with a history of taking the ball away."
Simmons was a star with the Denver Broncos from his rookie season in 2016 up until 2023, becoming one of the best ball hawks in the league. The Ravens had just 12 interceptions last season, which ranked around the middle of the pack, so signing a defensive back who excels at takeaways makes sense.
Spotrac projects Simmons' market value at just $5.8 million per year, which is very manageable even for the cap-strapped Ravens. As a late free agent pickup, the Ravens really couldn't ask for much more if they do decide to go after him.
