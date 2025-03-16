Ravens Sign Former Cowboys QB
The Baltimore Ravens are bringing in a new backup quarterback for franchise superstar Lamar Jackson.
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens are signing former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million deal that's worth up to $12.2 million.
"A new backup for Lamar Jackson: former Cowboys free-agent QB Cooper Rush reached agreement today on a two-year contract worth up to $12.2 million with the Baltimore Ravens," Schefter tweeted. "Deal negotiated by Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott."
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the deal includes incentives for starts, wins and playing time with Baltimore.
Rush has been with the Cowboys for seven total seasons after Dallas signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He's proved to be a steady backup behind franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.
He's made 14 starts in 38 career games while going 9-5 as a starter. Rush has completed 330 of 544 passes for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
In 2024, Rush saw extended action with Prescott out due to a season-ending hamstring injury. Rush started eight of 12 appearances, going 4-4 as a starter. The Cowboys finished last season with a 7-10 record and will pick 12th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
