Raven Country

Ravens Draft Pick Revealed After Loss to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens are now focusing on the 2025 NFL Draft after being eliminated in the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are shifting their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft following their Divisional Round elimination at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a 27-25 heartbreaking loss.

Now that the Ravens are beginning their offseason, they now know where they will be picking in the first round of the draft.

Based on this weekend's results, the Ravens will pick No. 27 in the NFL Draft, just behind of the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams and one pick ahead of the Detroit Lions, who finished 15-2 last season and will pick 28th.

This will mark the third time in franchise history that the Ravens will have the 27th pick in the draft.

The first time came in 2011 when the team took cornerback Jimmy Smith out of Colorado. Smith played 11 seasons for the Ravens and was part of the Super Bowl XLVII champion back in the 2012 season.

The Ravens also had the No. 27 overall pick in 2021, and the team took wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the selection. Bateman is coming off the best season of his career with the Ravens, grabbing 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 2025 NFL Draft's first round will take place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News