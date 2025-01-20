Ravens Draft Pick Revealed After Loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens are shifting their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft following their Divisional Round elimination at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a 27-25 heartbreaking loss.
Now that the Ravens are beginning their offseason, they now know where they will be picking in the first round of the draft.
Based on this weekend's results, the Ravens will pick No. 27 in the NFL Draft, just behind of the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams and one pick ahead of the Detroit Lions, who finished 15-2 last season and will pick 28th.
This will mark the third time in franchise history that the Ravens will have the 27th pick in the draft.
The first time came in 2011 when the team took cornerback Jimmy Smith out of Colorado. Smith played 11 seasons for the Ravens and was part of the Super Bowl XLVII champion back in the 2012 season.
The Ravens also had the No. 27 overall pick in 2021, and the team took wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the selection. Bateman is coming off the best season of his career with the Ravens, grabbing 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns.
The 2025 NFL Draft's first round will take place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
