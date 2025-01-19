Ravens Lose Zay Flowers vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report, will indeed miss his second-straight game on Sunday evening against the Buffalo Bills.
Flowers, who became the first Pro Bowl wide receiver in franchise history this season, suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale on Jan. 4 and has not suited up since. Head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that there was a chance for Flowers to play despite not practicing all week, but he was not able to get healthy enough in time. It's very possible he said that solely to keep the Bills on their toes.
Baltimore was able to survive Flowers' absence last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it will be much tougher to overcome against another AFC heavyweight in the Divisional Round.
Flowers reportedly has a good chance to return if the Ravens advance to the AFC Championship Game, but they'll have to go through the Bills first.
Other inactives include Marcus Williams and the handful of rookies who have been inactive for several weeks now. Nose tackle Josh Tupou, one of the Ravens' two practice squad elevations for this game, is surprisingly inactive as well.
Wide receiver Anthony Miller, the other practice squad elevation, will play on Sunday. Miller was likely brought up as insurance in case Flowers couldn't go.
The Ravens and Bills will kick off from Highmark Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET, just over an hour from now.
