Ravens Sign Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander
The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, the team announced Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $6 million for one year, giving Alexander a chance to re-establish himself.
Alexander, 28, is still one of the league's better cornerbacks when healthy. He's allowed a passer rating less than 90 in five of his seven NFL seasons, and absolutely welcomes the challenge of covering opposing teams' top wide receivers.
"When healthy" is the key part there, however. Alexander has only played 14 games over the past two seasons due to injury, and his lack of availability is ultimately what led to the Green Bay Packers releasing him last week.
Their loss could very well be the Ravens' gain, though. Now only do they address one of their biggest needs with a former Pro Bowler, but they also make star quarterback Lamar Jackson very happy. Jackson and Alexander played together at Louisville, and on Tuesday, the two-time MVP passionately encouraged general manager Eric DeCosta to sign his close friend.
"Go get 'em, Eric!" Jackson told reporters. "I love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get 'em Eric!"
Alexander now joins a cornerback room led by All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins. He will likely start on the outside opposite Wiggins with Humphrey continuing to play in the slot.
