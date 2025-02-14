Ravens Already Tabbed Super Bowl Contenders
The Baltimore Ravens may have fallen short of the Super Bowl this season, but they are expected to retain a roster that could have a good chance to make it to Santa Clara next February.
ESPN asked a panel of experts to predict the next Super Bowl matchup, and the Ravens were the most popular choice as six of the 13 people chose Baltimore to be in next year's final game. Of the six, five of them chose the Ravens to win.
Matt Bowen picked the Detroit Lions to beat the Ravens while Mike Tannenbaum has the same game but the opposite result. Ben Solak has the Green Bay Packers losing to the Ravens, while Andscape's Jason Reid, national reporter Lindsey Thiry and expect Field Yates have Baltimore beating the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"Baltimore has the players in place to make a run, but it must prove that it has the capacity to get over the playoff hump. I think the Ravens will do so against Philly, which is well set up for another deep run next season," Yates writes.
It's a strong level of confidence to have the most popular champion, but the Ravens have the pieces in place to deserve that kind of attention.
The Ravens fell just short on the road in the Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills this season, where a two-point conversion could have changed the entire trajectory of the playoffs.
The Ravens made several small plays throughout the season that put them in that spot, losing close games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders early in the year. All of their losses during the season were by seven points or less, so if the Ravens can clean that up next season, a Super Bowl could be in the cards.
