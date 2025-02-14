Raven Country

Ravens Already Tabbed Super Bowl Contenders

The Baltimore Ravens are a likely candidate to reach next year's Super Bowl.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles looking for a player to pass to as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller rushes towards him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles looking for a player to pass to as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller rushes towards him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens may have fallen short of the Super Bowl this season, but they are expected to retain a roster that could have a good chance to make it to Santa Clara next February.

ESPN asked a panel of experts to predict the next Super Bowl matchup, and the Ravens were the most popular choice as six of the 13 people chose Baltimore to be in next year's final game. Of the six, five of them chose the Ravens to win.

Matt Bowen picked the Detroit Lions to beat the Ravens while Mike Tannenbaum has the same game but the opposite result. Ben Solak has the Green Bay Packers losing to the Ravens, while Andscape's Jason Reid, national reporter Lindsey Thiry and expect Field Yates have Baltimore beating the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"Baltimore has the players in place to make a run, but it must prove that it has the capacity to get over the playoff hump. I think the Ravens will do so against Philly, which is well set up for another deep run next season," Yates writes.

It's a strong level of confidence to have the most popular champion, but the Ravens have the pieces in place to deserve that kind of attention.

The Ravens fell just short on the road in the Divisional Round to the Buffalo Bills this season, where a two-point conversion could have changed the entire trajectory of the playoffs.

The Ravens made several small plays throughout the season that put them in that spot, losing close games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders early in the year. All of their losses during the season were by seven points or less, so if the Ravens can clean that up next season, a Super Bowl could be in the cards.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News