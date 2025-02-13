Ravens Swing for Fences in Huge Mock Draft Trade
The Baltimore Ravens have been a popular destination for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp since he annnounced that his team would look to trade him this offseason, but whether or not they'd actually make such a move is uncertain.
Kupp, 31, may not be the same player he was when he won Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, but can still be pretty productive and the Ravens wouldn't have to give up too many assets to get him. As is often the case, though, the financial situation makes things far more complicated. He carries a cap hit of $29.8 million in 2025 and $27.3 million in 2026, and the Ravens don't exactly have a ton of cap space.
If the Ravens can make it work, though, it's not hard to see them rolling the dice on Kupp. C.J. Doon of The Baltimore Sun believes they will do just that at April's NFL Draft, projecting them to send a conditional fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to Los Angeles in return.
"For Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to finally break through and win the Super Bowl, it's time to get aggressive," Doon wrote. "The salary-cap math is tricky, and the Ravens might believe that giving up two mid-round picks for a 31-year-old wide receiver is too expensive, but it's fun to think about what Kupp would look like playing a secondary role in coordinator Todd Monken's offense.
"Kupp is no longer a triple-crown threat, but he's still a productive receiver and relentless blocker who could thrive in the Ravens' ecosystem. Baltimore reportedly wanted to take him in the 2017 draft before the Rams swooped in."
Kupp would likely be the No. 3 receiver in Baltimore behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, primarily operating out of the slot. If so, he should be very effective in such a role.
Los Angeles could help facilitate a trade by absorbing a portion of Kupp's remaining cap hit, and if that's the case, it's hard not to see Baltimore at least kicking tires on the idea.
