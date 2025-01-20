Raven Country

Ravens' Season Ends With Heartbreaker To Bills

Crucial mistakes cost the Baltimore Ravens in their loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter.
Pivotal mistakes ultimately proved to be the difference for the Baltimore Ravens, as their season ended with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Jackson had a chance to lead the Ravens on a game-tying drive with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter. He brought his team within two points on a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely with 1:33 left in the game. On the potential game-tying two-point conversion, Jackson's pass to tight end Mark Andrews was dropped.

The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Bills and running back Ty Johnson iced the game with a 17-yard run.

Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 39 yards. In the second quarter, Jackson lost a fumble that led to a Bills touchdown.

Running back Derrick Henry had 16 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Isaiah Likely paced the Ravens passing attack with 4 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Fellow tight end Mark Andrews had 5 catches for 61 yards. Along with the drop on the two-point conversion, Andrews also had a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter that led to the Bills extending their lead to 8 points with 3:29 left to play.

Bills quarterback completed 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards and ran for 20 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Ray Davis also had a rushing touchdown and James Cook had 17 carries for 67 yards.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton led the team with 9 tackles and linebacker Roquan Smith had 8. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had 7 tackles and a half-sack, while outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy also had a half-sack. Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson had four tackles, including two for a loss

The Ravens jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 16-yard pass from Jackson to Bateman on the opening drive, but the Bills responded on the ensuing drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Davis. After Jackson fumbled and Bills outside linebacker Von Miller ran the ball back to the Ravens' 24-yard line, Buffalo capitalized with a 1-yard run into the end zone by Allen with 8:52 left in the second quarter.

After Justin Tucker made a 26-yard field goal with 3:43 left in the first half, the Bills drove down and scored on a 4-yard run by Allen with 16 seconds remaining. Baltimore went into halftime down 21-10.

The Ravens stormed back with a 47-yard field goal from Tucker and a 5-yard touchdown run by Henry in the third quarter to make it 21-19 with 1:37 left. After a 51-yard field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass with 12:04 left in the game, Baltimore had a chance to take the lead. Those efforts were thwarted when tight end Mark Andrews was stripped by linebacker Terrel Bernard and he recovered it at the Bills' 46-yard line with 8:41 to play.

Buffalo drove inside the 10-yard line but the Ravens made a defensive stand, stopping Allen on 3rd and goal from the 2-yard line. Bass made a 21-yard field goal with 3:29 left in the game.

With the loss, the Ravens went 13-6 including the playoffs.

