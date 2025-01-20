Ravens' Season Ends With Heartbreaker To Bills
Pivotal mistakes ultimately proved to be the difference for the Baltimore Ravens, as their season ended with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.
Jackson had a chance to lead the Ravens on a game-tying drive with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter. He brought his team within two points on a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely with 1:33 left in the game. On the potential game-tying two-point conversion, Jackson's pass to tight end Mark Andrews was dropped.
The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Bills and running back Ty Johnson iced the game with a 17-yard run.
Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes for 254 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 39 yards. In the second quarter, Jackson lost a fumble that led to a Bills touchdown.
Running back Derrick Henry had 16 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Tight end Isaiah Likely paced the Ravens passing attack with 4 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Fellow tight end Mark Andrews had 5 catches for 61 yards. Along with the drop on the two-point conversion, Andrews also had a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter that led to the Bills extending their lead to 8 points with 3:29 left to play.
Bills quarterback completed 16 of 22 passes for 127 yards and ran for 20 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Ray Davis also had a rushing touchdown and James Cook had 17 carries for 67 yards.
Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton led the team with 9 tackles and linebacker Roquan Smith had 8. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had 7 tackles and a half-sack, while outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy also had a half-sack. Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson had four tackles, including two for a loss
The Ravens jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 16-yard pass from Jackson to Bateman on the opening drive, but the Bills responded on the ensuing drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Davis. After Jackson fumbled and Bills outside linebacker Von Miller ran the ball back to the Ravens' 24-yard line, Buffalo capitalized with a 1-yard run into the end zone by Allen with 8:52 left in the second quarter.
After Justin Tucker made a 26-yard field goal with 3:43 left in the first half, the Bills drove down and scored on a 4-yard run by Allen with 16 seconds remaining. Baltimore went into halftime down 21-10.
The Ravens stormed back with a 47-yard field goal from Tucker and a 5-yard touchdown run by Henry in the third quarter to make it 21-19 with 1:37 left. After a 51-yard field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass with 12:04 left in the game, Baltimore had a chance to take the lead. Those efforts were thwarted when tight end Mark Andrews was stripped by linebacker Terrel Bernard and he recovered it at the Bills' 46-yard line with 8:41 to play.
Buffalo drove inside the 10-yard line but the Ravens made a defensive stand, stopping Allen on 3rd and goal from the 2-yard line. Bass made a 21-yard field goal with 3:29 left in the game.
With the loss, the Ravens went 13-6 including the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!