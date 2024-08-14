Analyst Predicts Record-Setting Season for Ravens WR
After years of struggling to find a No. 1 wide receiver, the Baltimore Ravens appear to have finally found their guy in 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers.
In just his first season, Flowers set franchise rookie records with 77 receptions for 858 yards while adding six total touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing). He may be a bit more of a gadget player than other top wideouts, but he's still a very effective weapon, especially for what the Ravens want to do.
Now entering Year 2, expectations for the Boston College product are even higher than before. Recently, Robert Mays of The Athletic predicted that Flowers could break the single-season franchise record for receiving yards. Michael Jackson (no, not the musician), currently holds that record with 1,201 yards in 1996, the Ravens' inaugural season.
"I truly think he has a chance to take that sort of step in his second season," Mays said on “The Athletic Football Show.” "I thought he was really good as a rookie, and I think they have a sense of how good he is and how different he is to the guys they've typically trotted out at that position. I think they feature him enough to potentially get into that ballpark this year."
Surpassing the 1,000-yard mark has proven quite difficult for Ravens wideouts. The last one to do so was Marquise "Hollywood" Brown with 1,008 in 2021, and before him it was Mike Wallace with 1,017 in 2016. Baltimore has leaned on the run more than other teams, especially since Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback, but it would still be nice to have a consistent top receiver.
If anyone is going to reach that point, it's going to be Flowers. The 23-year-old is just getting started, and if he continues on this trajectory, he can definitely become a consistent 1,000-yard receiver.
