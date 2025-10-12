Ravens Announce Inactives For Week 6 Game vs. Rams
The Baltimore Ravens have their backs against the wall after a 1-4 start to the season. The offense has struggled ever since Lamar Jackson picked up an injury, and the defense has barely put up a fight this season.
John Harbaugh’s team has a massive task ahead of them as they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Ravens are set to be without star quarterback Jackson and some key members, especially from the defensive unit.
Fullback Pat Ricard (calf), wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique), offensive tackle Carson Vinson, defensive tackles Aeneas Peebles, middle linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) are sidelined for the game against the Rams.
The good news for the Ravens is that left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey have returned from injuries. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was doubtful for Sunday’s game due to shoulder issues, will also suit up against the Rams.
The Ravens started the season with a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills. They led Josh Allen and Co. 40-25 with less than five minutes on the clock, but ended up losing 41-40. They defeated the Cleveland Browns 41-17 in Week 2, but suffered another defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
Despite a 1-2 start, the Ravens' offense showed promise. They averaged 37 points per game in the first three games. However, it has been a downward spiral from there. They have managed only 30 points in the last two games combined and allowed 83.
The Kansas City Chiefs averaged only 21 points in their first three games, but put 37 on the board against an injury-plagued Baltimore. The Texans entered the M&T Bank Stadium with one of the least reliable offenses and had their way with the Ravens. They nearly tripled their average production, handing the home team a 44-10 loss.
The Ravens will look to return to winning ways with some of the Pro Bowl defenders returning from injuries. Cooper Rush threw three interceptions last week, and he will need to do better if Baltimore wants to outscore its opponents.
Harbaugh’s team does not have much leverage, and a couple more losses will virtually knock them out of the playoff race. The Ravens’ HC was booed after the embarrassing loss last week, and he hopes to win the fans’ trust with a win on Sunday.
