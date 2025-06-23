Ravens Announce Jaire Alexander Jersey Number
Throughout his seven-year run with the Green Bay Packers, Jaire Alexander wore No. 23 as he earned two Pro Bowl selections and emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Now, he'll don the same number as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
On Monday, the Ravens announced that Alexander will retain his No. 23 jersey with the team. It looks pretty good in purple and black, if we do say so ourselves.
There was some uncertainty as to whether or not Alexander would wear the same jersey number in Baltimore, as linebacker Trenton Simpson wore No. 23 last year and figures to play a larger role in 2025. It seems the two players were able to work out a deal, though, as Simpson will now wear No. 32 in a reverse of his previous number.
Simpson wasn't the only player to change his jersey number on Monday. Safety Beau Brade, who is currently competing for the No. 3 position of the depth chart, changed from No. 28 to No. 25, the same number he wore earlier in his career at Maryland. Brade wore No. 24 last season.
In turn, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who signed with the Ravens earlier this offseason, will change from No. 25 to No. 3. Awuzie has worn No. 33 and No. 13 throughout his career, but never No. 3. He's now the third Ravens corner to wear a single-digit number, joining Nate Wiggins with No. 2 and Jalyn Armour-Davis with No. 5.
The Ravens are currently enjoying their summer break before training camp begins late next month.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!