Do Ravens Have NFL's Best Defense After CB Signing?
After a dramatic mid-season turnaround, the Baltimore Ravens' defense ended the season as one of the NFL's best, and the scary part is, they've only improved on that side of the ball this offseason.
Sure, they lost a few players in free agency such as cornerback Brandon Stephens and linebackers Malik Harrison and Chris Board, and losing breakout safety Ar'Darius Washington to an Achilles tear is massive. However, the additions outweigh the losses. They added two Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates in safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green, and veteran free agents such as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and defensive tackle John Jenkins add crucial depth.
Their latest signing could be what puts them over the top, though. On Wednesday, the Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has dealt with injuries over the past couple of years, but is still one of the league's better corners when healthy.
With Alexander in the fold, FOX Sports' James Jones believes the Ravens now have the best defense in the NFL.
"Jaire is huge," Jones said on FOX Sports 1's "The Facility." "Jaire is a lockdown corner. Jaire is a corner that can travel. Jaire is a corner that can move into the slot. Jaire is a corner that it doesn't matter if you have size as a wide receiver, it doesn't matter if you're quick and shifty as a wide receiver. Jaire can cover all of them. We've seen him handle Justin Jefferson. We've seen him handle all different types of receivers.
"He's a game-changer on that defensive side of the ball in the way you can even call a game."
Combine that defense with the Lamar Jackson-led offense, and Jones believes the Ravens are the AFC's best team on paper. The Ravens have been great on paper for a while now, though. If they want to prove themselves worthy of this hype, they have to get over the hump in January.
"Obviously, we know you have to play the games, but if Lamar 'Action' Jackson is Lamar 'Action' Jackson in the playoffs, this could be the year of vengeance that Lamar Jackson is talking about," Jones said.
