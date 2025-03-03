Ravens Get Another Shot at Eagles Star CB
Following their win in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with one of their most notable veterans, opening the door for the Baltimore Ravens once again.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are releasing cornerback Darius Slay after he spent five years with the team. He'll be a post June 1 release, which means Philly will be saving $4.3 million in cap space.
Slay admitted last offseason during an appearance on the “Pulp Fiction” podcast that he nearly signed with the Baltimore Ravens but was convinced to stay in Philadelphia by Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, who was famously involved in the sideline scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the 2023 season.
"Dom is the reason I came back to Philly," Slay said on the podcast, per the team website. "I almost was for sure a Baltimore Raven. I really committed to the Ravens and was gonna go. Then Dom called me and said, 'Slay, I want you here.' And I'm like, 'You know what, Dom? You calling me, I'm coming back.'"
Safe to say that Slay doesn't regret his decision after winning his first-career Super Bowl.
However, this latest move now gives Slay and the Ravens a chance to potentially revisit talks in free agency. Adding Slay to the mix both as a play-maker and a mentor for guys like now-former rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins could pay off big for the Ravens next season.
Baltimore's secondary was also the defense's weak link this past season, as the Ravens surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (244.1) despite allowing the fewest rushing yards per contest (80.1). Slay could help aid in this improvement for Zach Orr's unit.
Regardless of where he ends up, Slay will bring with him 28 career interceptions, five career defensive touchdowns and six Pro Bowl nods to his name.
