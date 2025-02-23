Ravens Smacked With Reality Check Ahead of Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of yet another rough playoff exit, as they fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last month.
While the Ravens are a very good football team, it's clear that they need to make some roster upgrades, but the problem is that their financial situation may not allow for it.
Baltimore doesn't have a whole lot of cap space entering the offseason, which means it won't be able to do a whole lot in NFL free agency.
Christian D'Andrea of USA Today smacked the Ravens with a reality check in a recent piece, saying that they will likely have to sit out most of the free-agent process next month outside of maybe re-signing a couple of their own players.
"The Ravens have the cap space to keep some of their pending free agents in house. Maybe not Ronnie Stanley, but potentially Swiss Army Knife offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and restricted free agent safety Ar’Darius Washington thanks to about $13 million to spend," D'Andrea wrote.
Stanley is slated to be the best left tackle available on the open market, and given that he is expected to earn a multi-year deal worth over $20 million annually, it may prove difficult for Baltimore to retain him.
"Outside of that, however, it’s tough to see them making a big splash in a flawed market," D'Andrea added. "Like the Texans, they’d benefit from a veteran wideout and some offensive line reinforcements. Otherwise, it’s difficult to justify a big outlay bringing new talent to Maryland."
The best thing the Ravens can hope for is to swing a shrewd trade or two and then hit big in the NFL Draft this April.
Baltimore could definitely use some offensive line help and a couple of defensive pieces, but it may have to find some diamonds in the rough.
