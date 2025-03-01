Ravens Named Trade Fit for Titans Pass Rusher
It's no secret that the Baltimore Ravens are in the market for a pass rusher this offseason, but how they plan to acquire one is anyone's guess.
Many believe the Ravens could look to add an edge rusher in the NFL Draft, and there are no shortage of great prospects in this class. That said, the trade market has some solid options as well, with one player potentially being a great fit.
The Tennessee Titans recently granted Harold Landry, a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, permission to seek a trade. Landry, 28, has 50.5 sacks in six seasons with the Titans, so he should have plenty of interest on the trade market.
ESPN's Ben Solak believes the Ravens would be the "perfect" destination for Landry, projecting them to send a fourth-round pick to the Titans in return.
"Landry would make a great Raven," Solak wrote. "Baltimore wants to have a rotation at that position: The Ravens gave at least 500 -- but no more than 700 -- snaps to three players on the edge last season. Two of those three players (Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy) are signed only through 2025. Landry has enough coverage ability to work in the system and can provide an immediate pass-rush impact at a position the Ravens have consistently missed on draft picks and need quick help.
"I like Landry to the Ravens for their 2025 fourth-round pick. I'd expect them to restructure his deal, converting a lot of his base salary into signing bonus money they can prorate over void years."
Oweh and Van Noy make for a solid duo, with each of them recording 10+ sacks this season. However, the latter is turning 34 later this month, and the former only broke out this year. Some more talent at the position definitely wouldn't hurt.
Landry has two years remaining on a five-year $87.5 million deal he signed with the Titans in 2022, which is definitely a lot of money to swallow. If they can make the salary cap situation work, then it's possible the Ravens take a flier on the talented pass rusher.
