Former Ravens QB Ranks John Harbaugh Second-Best Coach
As one of the longest-tenured coaches in football, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has made his impact on countless players over the years.
Included in that group is Robert Griffin III, who played for Harbaugh as a backup quarterback from 2018-2020 and now works as an analyst for ESPN. On Monday, Griffin took the time to give his former head coach a huge shoutout on social media.
"John Harbaugh is the best coach I ever played for in the NFL," Griffin wrote on X. "ALWAYS has his player’s back, sets the tone everyday so you know what is expected and breeds an environment of toughness that gives his teams an identity. Does everything he can to help Lamar [Jackson] reach his potential."
That statement came as a follow-up to Griffin's ranking of current NFL head coaches, in which he placed Harbaugh at No. 2 behind Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Throughout his playing career, Griffin also played for Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden with the Washington Commanders, as well as Hue Jackson with the Cleveland Browns. Not exactly the stiffest of competition for Harbaugh, but hey, it's the thought that counts.
Over his 16 seasons in Baltimore, Harbaugh boasts a 160-99 regular season record, 11 playoff appearances, five AFC North titles and a Super Bowl 47 championship. He was also named Coach of the Year in 2019, when he led the Ravens to a 14-2 record in Jackson's first full season as a starter.
Harbaugh, 61, remains in hot pursuit of his second Super Bowl victory, and with him not going anywhere any time soon, Baltimore remains in good hands for the foreseeable future.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!