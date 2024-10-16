Ravens Projected to Land Much-Needed OL Help
For as much concern as there was surruonding the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line heading into the season, the big men up front have held up surprisingly well.
Yes, the beginning of the season was rough, but over the past month or so, the unit has continued to improve and build chemistry. Through Week 6, the Ravens have allowed a league-low seven sacks and have rushed for at least 150 yards each game. It's easy to attribute those feats to Lamar Jackson's elusiveness and him and Derrick Henry dominating on the ground, but it's important to give the line credit when it's due.
While the line has held up well this season, the long-term future remains unclear. Multiple starters and some key rotational players are in the final year of their contracts, and there's always the concern of regression.
To further improve the offensive line, ESPN has the Ravens taking Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery at No. 27 overall in its latest mock draft.
"Baltimore loves massive offensive linemen who overwhelm defenders at the point of attack," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote. "Ersery is just that, even though his game is still raw. He plays with a physical attitude as a run blocker, and his length makes it difficult for blockers to beat him cleanly around the edge.
"Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari are both in the final years of their contracts, and the Ravens could establish Ersery as the future at left tackle, pairing him with impressive rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten for the foreseeable future."
A Kansas City native, Ersery stands at an impressive 6-6 and 330 pounds. He's started at left tackle since 2022, and earned second-team All-Big 10 selection last season. With some refinement, he could have a long and productive NFL career.
Reid also listed wide receiver and edge rusher as needs for Baltimore, both positions that could definitely use some help.
