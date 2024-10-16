Ravens Reunite With Former LB
The Baltimore Ravens are making a pair of roster moves ahead of Week 7's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Wednesday, the team announced that it has signed linebacker Kristian Welch and cornerback Anthony Kendall to their practice squad.
Welch was released by the Denver Broncos after Week 6, but has quickly found himself in a familiar place. He played the first three seasons of his career with the Ravens after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2020. He appeared in 43 regular-season games for Baltimore while tallying 21 total tackles. He also played in three playoff game for the Ravens.
He then played in 14 games and two postseason contests for the Green Bay Packers last season before earning his first-career start with the Broncos this year. During his time in the NFL, Welch has posted 35 total tackles (17 solo) while spending most of his time as a contributor on special teams.
As for Kendall, Baltimore hosted him for a workout recently, and it's clear he impressed the team enough to put pen to paper as a practice squad member with the chance of being elevated at some point this season. The former Tennessee Titans special teams contributor played in 16 games for the team as an undrafted rookie last season.
Despite maintaining a steady role, the Titans waived Kendall in August before quickly re-signing him to the practice squad. He was later waived on Oct. 15. If he gets called up for the matchup against the Bucs in Tampa, he'll be playing only about an hour southeast of where he went to high school in New Port Richey, Florida.
The Ravens and Bucs will kick off from Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.
