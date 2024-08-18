Ravens Backup QBs Take Huge Step Forward
The Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback situation has been a concern throughout the offseason, and after last week's preseason opener, the alarms were certainly blaring.
All three of the Ravens' backups - Josh Johnson, Devin Leary and Emory Jones - saw action against the Philadelphia Eagles, but none of them looked particularly impressive. Johnson completed four of 12 passes for 62 yards, Leary completed six of 10 passes for 37 yards, albeit eith a QB sneak touchdown, and Jones took a strip-sack on his only snap of the game.
Fast forward to Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and it's a completely different situation. The three backups all saw action once again, but this time, they all played significantly better.
Johnson got the start once again, and in stark contrast to his previous performance, was nearly perfect as he completed all 11 of his passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens backed Johnson after last week's game, and he rewarded them for their faith.
"I thought [Johnson] played really well," head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "Josh did a great job. He got us in a few plays here and there. [He] had a chance to move the team down the field twice really well. [He] had the unfortunate snap – that would be the kindest word I could use to say – but that stopped the one drive, the first one, so yes. I thought Josh played well."
Jones also saw a good amount of action as he played for most of the second half. In that time, he completed seven of nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 56-yard bomb to fellow undrafted rookie Dayton Wade.
After his fumble last week, Jones impressed his coaches with how he bounced back on Saturday.
"It was great," Harbaugh said. "I'll tell you, one of the main things about Emory [Jones] is he's an even-keeled, level-headed guy. He's very smart, very just mindful of keeping his cool. I thought after the game, when I talked to him, he did that, even after that play, which was crazy, and then all week in practice and then going out and playing well today."
Finally, Leary saw the least amount of playing time of the three, but completed three of five passes for 24 yards.
Even with last week's performance, the Ravens likely weren't going to add another quarterabck due to their tight salary cap situation. Still, it's nice to see that their current set of backups are capable of running the offense, even if they aren't perfect.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!