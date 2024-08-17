Ravens' David Ojabo Returns From Major Injury
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo has been cleared to return and is starting in Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Ojabo, 24, has had some of the worst injury luck in the league over his young NFL career. He missed nearly all of his rookie season recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered at his pro day, then last season, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3. Add it all together, and Ojabo has played just five regular season games in his first two seasons.
The Michigan product also missed last week's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, with head coach John Harbaugh clarifying after the game that he simply wasn't cleared to play.
It would be easy for the Ravens to give up on Ojabo, but that's not the case at all. As Ojabo heads into his third season, Baltimore's coaching staff has full confidence in him to become an impact player.
"I'm excited about David Ojabo just from the standpoint of, he's finally healthy enough to stack days of practice, and I think you see that from when he started practicing to now, because he's getting better and better and better, and we know what type of [a] talent he is," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Tuesday. "He's strong, he's big, he's athletic, he's fast, he's mean – everything we look for in outside linebackers.
"All he needed to do was get the reps, and he's getting these great reps out here, so I'm really excited about him. [If] he continues on the path he's going, [if] he stays locked in, [if] he keeps working, and God-willing [if] he stays healthy, he's going to have a great year for us."
The Ravens are counting on Ojabo, as well as other young pass-rushers, to step up after the loss of Jadeveon Clowney, who finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks last season. In that sense, Saturday's game could serve as an audition of sorts for him.
