Ravens Could Replace Ronnie Stanley With Three Draft Prospects
The Baltimore Ravens are beginning to dig a little deeper into the draft process ahead of April 24-26, and they will be looking at every position very closely.
However, one position in particular that's worth a look is offensive tackle, especially considering the fact that Ronnie Stanley is a free agent unlikely to return to Baltimore.
Here's a look at three players the Ravens could keep an eye on.
Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Conerly played a key role for Oregon this season, who went undefeated until losing in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State.
"With Ronnie Stanley's injury history and impeding free agency, the Ravens could add an athletic edge blocker to protect Lamar Jackson within the pocket," NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks writes.
Josh Simmons, Ohio State
Simmons spent the entire season on the sidelines with a torn ACL, which could hurt his draft stock. However, he was viewed as a top-level talent before his injury, and the Ravens could benefit from adding someone like him in the trenches.
"A San Diego State transfer where he played right tackle, Josh Simmons was a pleasant surprise in Columbus, Ohio, where he was not only installed at left tackle, but was playing at a high level before an October knee injury vs. Oregon ended his season," CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson writes.
"I thought he might come back to school -- he could probably use the experience -- but instead he declared for the 2025 draft. And in a draft light along the offensive line, I fully expect Simmons to draw some first-round consideration, even if he might need a year or two of seasoning."
Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Ersery has three years of experience in the Big Ten at left tackle, which could allow Roger Rosengarten to stay on the right side. He also has the size and versatility to play on the interior.
"With Ronnie Stanley set to hit free agency, the Ravens get a thick but balanced left tackle, adding another huge blocker from the University of Minnesota to the offensive line," CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso writes.
