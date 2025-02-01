Raven Country

Ravens Could Replace Ronnie Stanley With Three Draft Prospects

The Baltimore Ravens could look to draft an offensive tackle early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are beginning to dig a little deeper into the draft process ahead of April 24-26, and they will be looking at every position very closely.

However, one position in particular that's worth a look is offensive tackle, especially considering the fact that Ronnie Stanley is a free agent unlikely to return to Baltimore.

Here's a look at three players the Ravens could keep an eye on.

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Conerly played a key role for Oregon this season, who went undefeated until losing in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State.

"With Ronnie Stanley's injury history and impeding free agency, the Ravens could add an athletic edge blocker to protect Lamar Jackson within the pocket," NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks writes.

Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Simmons spent the entire season on the sidelines with a torn ACL, which could hurt his draft stock. However, he was viewed as a top-level talent before his injury, and the Ravens could benefit from adding someone like him in the trenches.

"A San Diego State transfer where he played right tackle, Josh Simmons was a pleasant surprise in Columbus, Ohio, where he was not only installed at left tackle, but was playing at a high level before an October knee injury vs. Oregon ended his season," CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson writes.

"I thought he might come back to school -- he could probably use the experience -- but instead he declared for the 2025 draft. And in a draft light along the offensive line, I fully expect Simmons to draw some first-round consideration, even if he might need a year or two of seasoning."

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Ersery has three years of experience in the Big Ten at left tackle, which could allow Roger Rosengarten to stay on the right side. He also has the size and versatility to play on the interior.

"With Ronnie Stanley set to hit free agency, the Ravens get a thick but balanced left tackle, adding another huge blocker from the University of Minnesota to the offensive line," CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso writes.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News