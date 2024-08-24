Ravens CB Leaves Game With Injury
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Trayvon Mullen left in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers with an injury, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun.
Mullen, 26, just recently came back from a shoulder injury he suffered early in training camp, though his return flew under the radar. At the time of the injury, head coach John Harbaugh said Mullen would miss "a few weeks."
"Trayvon Mullen landed on his shoulder [and] subluxed it, so it will be a few weeks, and then we expect him to be back," Harbaugh said on July 31.
Unfortunately, injuries have been a theme for Mullen over the past few years. He missed all of last season, his first in Baltimore, while on the non-football injury list. In 2021, he appeared in just five games for the Las Vegas Raiders due to multiple foot injuries.
Mullen, cousin of Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, is currently fighting just to make the 53-man roster, but the aforementioned shoulder injury was a big blow to his chances. Baltimore will probably carry seven corners in Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Nate Wiggins, T.J. Tampa, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams and Ar'Darius Washington, though the latter plays more as a safety. That's also not counting Arthur Maulet, who will start the season on injured reserve.
That's a tough group to crack, but the Ravens know as well as anyone that there's no such thing as too much cornerback depth. With Maulet, Wiggins and Tampa all dealing with injuries over the offseason, keeping Mullen around as an insurance policy may be a good ideea. Of course, that assumes that he will be healthy himself.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!