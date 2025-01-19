Bills DT Compares Ravens' Lamar Jackson to NBA Legend
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has grown into a household name during his time in the NFL, and the latest comparison he's receiving certainly reflects that.
Ahead of the AFC Divisional, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver compared Jackson to the late great Kobe Bryant while speaking with reporters, citing the quarterback's ability to "get his" no matter what the defense throws at him.
"Our coach said something that really stuck with me: 'He's like Kobe Bryant. ... Kobe Bryant's gonna get his at some point.' And that was a great analogy," Oliver said. "Lamar's gonna get his at some point. And we know that. And everybody watching knows that."
Jackson has certainly proven during throughout his NFL career that it can often matter little what opposing defenses do against him. All the proof you need is his Heisman Trophy, two NFL MVPs, three First-Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl nods. He also became the NFL's all-time rushing leader for quarterbacks during the regular season.
Jackson won't necessarily need to be Superman to beat the Bills on Sunday, evident by the way the Ravens beat Buffalo in Week 4. In that 35-10 blowout, Jackson finished 13 of 18 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns along with six carries for 54 yards and another score. However, that game feels like ages ago, and the Bills have made an argument as the league's best team since then.
In the AFC Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson went 16 of 21 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns while adding 15 carries for 81 yards. He'll need to build off that performance and then some if the Ravens want to clinch a spot in the AFC Championship against the Houston Texans or Kansas City Chiefs.
