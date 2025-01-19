Predictions: Ravens Hold Small Bump Over Bills
Sunday's Divisional Round game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills has so much hype behind it that it almost feels impossible to live up to.
A game between not only two of the AFC's elite, but the top two MVP candidates this season? Yeah, it's very easy to see why this game is must-watch TV.
Natrually, a game like this has a relatively even split in predictions, but not completely. Of the 41 analysts the Ravens' website sampled, 30 of them predicted a Baltimore victory.
“Josh Allen was held to 180 passing yards in the loss earlier in the season, and that was when Baltimore’s defense was still figuring itself out," wrote USA Today's Tyler Dragon, who predicted a 28-24 Baltimore victory. "The Ravens have recently been one of the league’s best defenses, and the Jackson-led offense is dominant. I predict Jackson will go on the road and show the fans why he’s this year’s MVP.”
Those who pick Baltimore seem to believe that Baltimore's better overall talent will be the deciding factor. Additionally, Derrick Henry, who rushed for 199 yards and scored two total touchdowns against Buffalo back in Week 4, could give Baltimore a huge advantage in the freezing cold.
That said, there are still quite a few analysts who believe the Bills will prevail, largely thanks to Josh Allen's heroics.
“This game will be decided by whatever defense plays best and gets the turnovers. I think it will be the Bills," wrote CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, who predicted a 31-30 Buffalo victory. "I think Allen will continue to take care of the football and hit big plays in the passing game, which can be the way to beat the Ravens. The Bills will win a game for the ages on a late field goal by Tyler Bass.”
Frankly, it wouldn't be a surprise to see either team lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans in a few weeks, but one of them will sadly be going home this week. Needless to say, they're both determined to make sure their season doesn't come to an end just yet.
