Ravens Optimistic About Kyle Hamilton’s Status
The hearts of Baltimore Ravens fans stopped late in the first half of Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals when star safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a non-contact injury and needed help off the field.
Thankfully, Hamilton and the Ravens dodged a bullet. Head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Hamilton suffered only an ankle sprain, not a tear of any kind like many feared. Additionally, Harbaugh gave another positive update on the All-Pro Monday morning.
"It's Monday. [Hamilton has] been here all weekend, getting treatment and stuff like that," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how he looks on Wednesday going forward."
The fact that Harbaugh didn't rule Hamilton out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is huge. That game is for the AFC North lead, so the Ravens having their top defensive back and leader in the secondary would be a huge boost. Of course, he would need to be healthy enough come Sunday, which isn't a sure thing.
In 10 games this season, Hamilton has 71 total tackles, seven passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He hasn't been perfect, a bad dropped interception in Baltimore's loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27 comes to mind as a notable blunder, but he has been one of the few bright spots in a struggling secondary. His leadership also goes a long way when the unit as a whole is struggling.
If Hamilton can't go, then the safety situation looks very shaky. Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson have both struggled throughout the season, and while Ar'Darious Washington has been better, he's obviously not on Hamilton's level. Hopefully, the third-year pro is ready to and this concern is rendered moot.
The Ravens and Steelers kick off from Acrisure Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
