Ravens Legend Accepts Unusual Coaching Job
Legendary Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed has flirted with a return to coaching for a while now, but no one expected his return to come like this.
On Monday, Chamblee High School in Georgia announced Reed as the team's new offensive coordinator. Yes, offensive coordinator, not defensive coordinator like many would assume given he's one of the best safeties to ever play the game.
Reed's son, Ed Reed III, will be a senior at Chamblee next season.
"Excited about the opportunity to help the Chamblee community and teach this game to the Chamblee football team," Reed said in a statement. "Thanks for all the support out there, and while other coaching opportunities were available to me, at other levels of football, I couldn't pass up the chance to coach my son."
As previously mentioned, Reed has dabbled in the coaching ranks before. He served as the Buffalo Bills' assistant defensive backs coach in 2016, but was not retained by new head coach Sean McDermott. He was also hired as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman in 2022, but he never coached a game as university officials declined to ratify his contract.
Reed also served in administrative roles at Miami, his alma mater. He was first first the team's chief of staff from 2020-21, then became a senior football advisor to first-year head coach Mario Cristobal in 2022.
The 46-year-old spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Ravens, and became one of the most-iconic players in franchise history. Reed finished his legendary career with 646 total tackles, 139 passes defended, 64 interceptions and seven pick-sixes. His list of accomplishments includes nine Pro Bowl selections, five first-team All-Pro nods, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and of course, a Super Bowl title in 2012, his final season in Baltimore.
Reed signed a one-day contract to retire as a Raven in 2015, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
