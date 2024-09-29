Ravens vs. Bills: 4 Things to Watch
It'll be a clash between two of the AFC's perennial playoff teams when the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills square off.
The Ravens earned their first win of the season in Week 3, hanging on late to beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-25. Buffalo has looked like the class of the AFC, beginning the season 3-0 and enters the Week 4 matchup in primetime on the heels of a 47-10 blowout win
Here are three things to watch when the Ravens play the Bills on Sunday Night Football.
How will Ravens reshuffle the offensive line?
Just one week after the Ravens' offensive line turned in their best performance of the season, they may have a new group up front.
Left guard Andrew Vorhees was listed as doubtful on the Ravens' final injury report that came out on Friday, and rarely do players play when that's their designation heading into a game. Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum is questionable due to a neck injury, the same injury that forced him to miss most of training camp.
If Vorhees can't play, Baltimore has options to replace the second-year left guard, including sliding Patrick Mekari over from right tackle or inserting Ben Cleveland into the lineup. If Linderbaum is out, one would assume Cleveland would get the nod at center after he spent training camp at the position in Linderbaum's absence.
Regardless of the direction Baltimore chooses to take if one or both players are out, having to rearrange the offensive line one week after they showed signs of improvement is far from ideal, especially against a Bills defensive front that has 11 sacks through three games.
Can Baltimore keep the run game going?
The Ravens' offense seemingly found their identity again against Dallas in Week 3.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry paced a rushing attack that went for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson had 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, while Henry turned the best performance of his Ravens career, running the ball 25 times for 151 yards and two scores.
Against a high-powered Bills offense, keeping the ball away from Josh Allen could be the Ravens' best path to victory. They may have a chance to do so against a Bills defense that has allowed 118.8 rushing yards per game.
If Henry and Jackson can replicate their performance against Dallas, it'd go a long way toward setting the Ravens up to hand Buffalo its first loss of the season.
Can Justin Tucker get on track?
In a game that may come down to the final play, being able to trust your kicker is imperative.
Justin Tucker has long been one of the best weapons on special teams in the league. Three games into the 2024 season, he has been anything but that.
Tucker, a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, has made just five of eight field goal attempts this season and has only made one of his last seven attempts from at least 50 yards dating back to 2023. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has attributed Tucker's troubles this season to a mechanical issue.
It wouldn't shock anyone if a field goal is what decides this game between the AFC powerhouses. If the Ravens need three points in the game's waning moments, not only will a potential win be on the line, but Tucker's standing as one of the league's best kickers could hang in the balance as well.
Will the Ravens' defense keep Josh Allen in check?
It's no secret who the Ravens defense needs to stop if they're going to knock Buffalo from the ranks of the unbeaten teams.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the engine that makes the offense go, and they have been firing on all cylinders to begin the season, averaging a league-best 37.3 points per game. Allen has become the early MVP favorite, throwing for 634 yards, seven touchdowns and is yet to throw an interception. He's also ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens defense has looked the part early in games before struggling in the fourth quarter in back-to-back games. If they're going to shut down Allen, it goes without saying that they can't afford to have any lapses, especially late if they find themselves in a one-score game.
