Ravens TE Jokes About Brock Purdy Extension
Quarterback is by far the most important position in the NFL, and as such, they make by far the most money in the NFL.
Another quarterback just cashed in Friday evening, with San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy reportedly signing a five-year, $265 million extension with $181 million in total guarantees. Purdy, 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, has led the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl appearance in less than three full seasons as a starter, and while an outstanding supporting cast definitely helped, he is undeniably a solid quarterback.
Overpaid now? Maybe, but that's the market for quarterbacks these days.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar clearly wants a piece of the pie for himself, cracking a joke in response to news Purdy's extension. A simple joke, but a very effective one.
"You’re so rich man lemme get a few bucks you won’t even notice," Kolar wrote.
Kolar, a fourth-round pick in 2022, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so he should be in line for a new deal soon. It obviously won't break the bank, he is a third-string blocking tight end after all, but it should be a nice raise for him.
At the same time, Baltimore's other tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are both entering the final year of their deals as well. It seems unlikely that both will stick around, with Andrews likely being the one to go due to his age and higher contract demands, but Kolar filling a much different role than them should allow him to stay in Baltimore.
In the meantime, the Ravens will also look to extend their own star quarterback in Lamar Jackson, as they've suggested earlier in the offseason.
