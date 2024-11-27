Ravens TE Seen Wearing Sling After Chargers Game
The Baltimore Ravens left SoFi Stadium in Week 12 with a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers but head coach John Harbaugh's squad wasn't able to escape unscathed.
Per reports from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar was seen wearing a sling after the game. He finished with one catch for six yards on 32 offensive snaps. He also played 22 snaps on special teams.
It's unclear what exactly Kolar is dealing with and if there is a current timetable.
Fortunately for the Ravens, they have arguably the most dangerous one-two punch at tight end with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Andrews has bounced back from a slow start this season and has six touchdowns headed into Week 13.
However, Kolar has proved himself as a depth piece that can come up big in key moments. He had the best game of his three-year career against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, finishing with three catches for a career-high 64 yards and a touchdown. He also had one carry for two yards. This was highlighted by a 55-yard catch Kolar had midway through the third quarter that set the Ravens up near the goal line. Lamar Jackson then found Likely for a score a few plays later to cut Cincinnati's lead to 24-21. The Ravens would go on to win a 41-38 thriller in overtime.
Though Andrews and Likely struggled with consistency earlier in the season, Kolar said that their presence allows him to get open in the secondary.
"They got so focused on Mark and Zay (Likely) that they forgot about the fat white guy running down the seam," Kolar said after the game.
Harbaugh also had some praise for Kolar after the Week 5 win over Cincinnati.
"Charlie is making big strides," Harbaugh said. " ... I'm really excited for us."
