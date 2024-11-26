J.K. Dobbins Leaves Ravens Revenge Game With Injury
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins suffered an injury against his former team in the first half of Week 12's matchup at SoFi Stadium.
The former Baltimore Ravens draft pick is questionable to return to the second half of the game after picking up a knee injury before halftime. ESPN's Laura Rutledge provided an update on Dobbins on the Monday Night Football broadcast.
"We showed you Dobbins going into the locker room for the Chargers, he's questionable to return with a knee injury," Rutledge said. "They had heavily taped and bandaged his left knee, he was trying to run down here on the sideline, he looked like he wanted to go back in, they wanted to go check it out in the locker room though before the half."
Dobbins has had a resurgence with Los Angeles this season after dealing with multiple injury issues during his time in Baltimore. Headed into Week 12, he had tallied 152 carries for 726 yards and eight touchdowns this season to go along with 25 catches for 115 yards.
The Ravens headed into halftime with a 14-13 lead after a last-second field goal from Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker. Baltimore will receive the second-half kickoff,
