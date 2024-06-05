Ravens Legend Makes CFB Hall of Fame Ballot
Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs dominated in Charm City for over 15 years, but before that, he was wreacking havoc on opposing offenses at Arizona State.
In three seasons with the Sun Devils, Suggs accomplished just about everything a college player could hope for. His long list of accolades includes a Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year selection, unanimous first-team All-American honors and the Bronko Nagurski award as the nation's top defensive player, and that was all in 2002. In fact, Suggs' 24 sacks that season still stands as an official FBS record (Alabama's Derrick Thomas had 27 in 1988, but the NCAA didn't track sacks until 2000).
Suggs' college career was simply immaculate, and now, he's up for the highest honor a college football player can receive. The National Football Foundation announced the 77 players on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot, and Suggs is on the list.
The No. 10 pick in the 2003 draft, Suggs was a staple of the Ravens' defense for 16 seasons. In that time, "T Sizzle" racked up 855 total tackles, 193 tackes for loss and 132.5 sacks. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, won Super Bowl XLVII and is now in the Ravens' Ring of Honor.
In 2019, Suggs returned to the desert as he signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he was released late in the season and eventually claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won his second Super Bowl ring.
Suggs isn't the only former Raven on the ballot, not by a longshot. Other former Baltimore players include Haloti Ngata, Michael Oher, Eric Weddle and more.
