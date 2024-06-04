Ravens Second-Year LB Taking Full Advantage of Opportunity
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson didn't get too much playing time in his rookie season, but he could soon become a household name in Year 2.
A former second-round pick out of Clemson, Simpson sat behind two Pro Bowl linebackers in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen and recorded just 13 total tackles on the season. However, he did get his first career start in the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he looked quite impressive with six tackles and a sack in the game.
It took a long time for Simpson to get his first start, but the young linebacker feels it was the perfect scenario for him.
"It was the greatest thing that could've happened to me," Simpson told reporters Tuesday. "I had to be patient throughout the season for my moment to come, and when it came I was prepared and it was just that boost of confidence that I needed heading into the offseason and beyond."
After Queen's departure in free agency, Simpson is in line for a much larger role as he enters his second season. If he lives up to the potential he showed in college and in his lone start last season, the Ravens linebacker group could pick right up where it left off. Having Smith, arguably the best middle linebacker in the league, by his side is also a huge plus.
"It's a blessing, man. I mean, I'm living my dream, just to be able to be in the National Football League, something I've dreamed of since I was 6 years old, it's like my opportunity is here," Simpson said.
Simpson was arguably the best middle linebacker in the 2023 draft class, and he's ready to prove it in a starting role this fall.
